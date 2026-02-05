332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Ssilke, waits on the flight line in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. Military working dogs provided critical detection and patrol capabilities that enhanced force protection and helped safeguard personnel and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)