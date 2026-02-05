332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Ssilke, waits on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 332nd ESFS military working dogs played a vital role in daily operations by identifying hazards and ensuring the safety of aircraft and personnel.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)