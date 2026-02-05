332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit operates within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog, Ssilke, exercises on the flight line in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 04, 2026. The 332nd ESFS working dog teams combined the handler’s training and the dog’s keen senses to detect threats and maintain a secure operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Travis Knauss)