1st Lt. Julianne Sharon, an intel weapons officer with the 104th Fighter Wing, won Outstanding Airmen of the Year award in the company grade officer category during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Sharon trained 82 analysts at Red Flag, increased Air National Guard Weapons School graduates by 25% and personally averted the loss of a $60 million aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 14:23
|Photo ID:
|9512681
|VIRIN:
|260207-Z-KA768-1215
|Resolution:
|5490x3653
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Leilani Peltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.