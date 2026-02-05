(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet [Image 8 of 12]

    104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz 

    104th Fighter Wing

    1st Lt. Julianne Sharon, an intel weapons officer with the 104th Fighter Wing, won Outstanding Airmen of the Year award in the company grade officer category during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Sharon trained 82 analysts at Red Flag, increased Air National Guard Weapons School graduates by 25% and personally averted the loss of a $60 million aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 14:23
    Photo ID: 9512681
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-KA768-1215
    Resolution: 5490x3653
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, US
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Annual Awards Banquet
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomers
    Air Force

