104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet

Senior Airman Brian Dobek, an analyst with the 104th Fighter Wing, won Outstanding Airman of the Year award in the Airman category during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Dobek was selected as 'Best Deputy Intel Team Lead' out of 75 analists at Red Flag, where he processed 20 requests for information and produced 12 critical intelligence products. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz)
|02.08.2026
|02.08.2026 14:27
|9512674
|260207-Z-KA768-1188
|5397x3591
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, US
|0
|0
