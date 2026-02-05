104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Allen Magdycz, the aircraft maintenance squadron commander with the 104th Fighter Wing, won Outstanding Airmen of the Year award in the field grade officer category during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Magdycz commanded two Expeditionary Squadrons during Operation NOBLE EAGLE and led more than 200 personnel in the execution of 868 flying hours. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz)