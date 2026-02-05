104th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant Michael Gardner provides introductory remarks during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Gardner spoke at length about the importance of the awards and the pride he felt in the unit members. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Ellen Ozkaptan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9512675
|VIRIN:
|260207-Z-JG244-1144
|Resolution:
|4923x3275
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Leilani Peltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.