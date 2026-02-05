104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2025 Outstanding Aimen of the Year winners at the wing level display their F-15 Eagle statues during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Air Force units recognize their outstanding performers on an annual basis and winners at the wing level proceed to compete at the state level. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Ellen Ozkaptan)