104th Fighter Wing honors 2025 outstanding performers at annual awards banquet

Mr. Wilson Mathieson, a Barnes Air Force Base police officer with the 104th Fighter Wing, won Outstanding Airmen of the Year award in the state civilian category during the annual awards banquet at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Conn., Feb. 8, 2026. Mathieson saved his unit more than $11,600 by resolving critical equipment malfunctions across 5 patrol vehicles, directly improving mission safety for 92 personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Leilani Peltz)