Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beale Military Liaison Council members from Beale Air Force Base pose for a group photo with Charles Griffith, Ground-Based Midcourse Defense product manager, during a base visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026. The council visited the installation to discuss and compare Beale Air Force Base and Vandenberg, discovering new ways to enhance and modernize their respective mission sets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)