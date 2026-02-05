Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Beale Military Liaison Council receive a mission briefing during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. The base tour was conducted with industry professionals to receive key program activities explaining base operations though mission, people and future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)