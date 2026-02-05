(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Force Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of the Beale Military Liaison Council receive a mission briefing during a base tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. The base tour was conducted with industry professionals to receive key program activities explaining base operations though mission, people and future. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9511258
    VIRIN: 260127-F-XB588-1478
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Force Base [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    base tour
    tour

