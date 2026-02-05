(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base [Image 5 of 6]

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Charles Griffith, Ground-Based Midcourse Defense product manager, speaks with the Beale Military Liaison Council members from Beale Air Force Base during a tour of a ground base interceptor launch facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026. During the tour, council members learned more about space launch and missile test operations around the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 19:09
    Photo ID: 9511262
    VIRIN: 260128-F-XB588-1527
    Resolution: 5080x3380
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

