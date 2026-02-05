Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Charles Griffith, Ground-Based Midcourse Defense product manager, speaks with the Beale Military Liaison Council members from Beale Air Force Base during a tour of a ground base interceptor launch facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026. During the tour, council members learned more about space launch and missile test operations around the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith)