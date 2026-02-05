(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Haley Spolar, 2nd Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer, explains space launch fundamentals to Beale Military Liaison Council members during a base visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. Council members also received a guided tour of the Range Launch Control Center (RLCC), a Vandenberg facility that serves as a command and communication hub for the installation’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)

