Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Haley Spolar, 2nd Space Launch Squadron responsible engineer, explains space launch fundamentals to Beale Military Liaison Council members during a base visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. Council members also received a guided tour of the Range Launch Control Center (RLCC), a Vandenberg facility that serves as a command and communication hub for the installation’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)