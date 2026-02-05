Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beale Military Liaison Council members listen to a briefing during a base visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. During the visit, council members learned more about Vandenberg’s mission, comparing its similarities and differences to what they previously learned at Beale Air Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)