    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base [Image 3 of 6]

    Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daekwon Stith 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dylan Monaghan, Space Launch Delta 30 chief of safety, gives a mission brief to Beale Military Liaison Council members during a base visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. Monaghan showcased the priorities of the installation, explaining Vandenberg's key relationship to space launch and test operations, global command and control of satellites, orbital tracking and the training of the next generation of space operations career field Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)

    This work, Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

