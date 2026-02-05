Beale Military Liaison Council visit Vandenberg Space Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dylan Monaghan, Space Launch Delta 30 chief of safety, gives a mission brief to Beale Military Liaison Council members during a base visit at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026. Monaghan showcased the priorities of the installation, explaining Vandenberg's key relationship to space launch and test operations, global command and control of satellites, orbital tracking and the training of the next generation of space operations career field Guardians. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sergeant Daekwon Stith)