POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine and Senior Airman Dawson Zetwo, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Distribution operators, operate fuel distribution equipment during routine operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through sustained fuel sampling and quality assurance operations, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen supported continuous air operations at Chabelley Airfield, enabling increased intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sorties in support of U.S. Africa Command mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)