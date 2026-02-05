POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Freddy Scott III, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuel Operations section chief, operates fuel distribution equipment during a routine operation at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through continuous fuel sampling and quality assurance procedures, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen helped sustain air operations at Chabelley Airfield, supporting hundreds of sorties conducted across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)