POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Sutton, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Information Service Center noncommissioned officer in charge, measures a fuel sample during a quality assurance inspection at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through sustained fuel sampling and quality assurance operations, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen supported continuous air operations at Chabelley Airfield, enabling increased intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sorties in support of U.S. Africa Command mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)