POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Sutton, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Information Service Center noncommissioned officer in charge, collects a fuel sample from a vehicle-mounted fuel system at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Fuel sampling is conducted to assess quality and verify serviceability prior to use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 04:53
|Photo ID:
|9509645
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-XY111-1135
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
