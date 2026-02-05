(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dawson Zetwo, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Distribution operator, pumps fuel during routine fuel operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through sustained fuel sampling and quality assurance operations, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen supported continuous air operations at Chabelley Airfield, enabling increased intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sorties in support of U.S. Africa Command mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9509647
    VIRIN: 260130-F-XY111-1186
    Resolution: 5232x3253
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, U.S. Africa Command
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations
    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery