    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations [Image 11 of 13]

    POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Distribution operator, pumps fuel during routine fuel operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through continuous fuel sampling and quality assurance procedures, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen helped sustain air operations at Chabelley Airfield, supporting hundreds of sorties conducted across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 04:53
    Photo ID: 9509648
    VIRIN: 260130-F-XY111-1198
    Resolution: 4057x3246
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

