POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dannon Ramnarine, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Distribution operator, pumps fuel during routine fuel operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through continuous fuel sampling and quality assurance procedures, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen helped sustain air operations at Chabelley Airfield, supporting hundreds of sorties conducted across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)