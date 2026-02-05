POL Airmen conduct fuel sampling and maintenance operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Sutton, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Fuels Information Service Center noncommissioned officer in charge, selects a test method while conducting fuel quality analysis at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Jan. 30, 2026. Through continuous fuel sampling and quality assurance procedures, petroleum, oils, and lubricants Airmen helped sustain air operations at Chabelley Airfield, supporting hundreds of sorties conducted across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)