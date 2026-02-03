DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Paul Mintz, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency scientific engineering and technical adviser, discusses the systems on an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile with Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron and 480th Fighter Generation Squadron during a tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The tour served to immerse DARPA personnel with the fighter jets and challenges encountered by aviators and maintenance crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)