DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency personnel are given an overview of the flightline from the air traffic control tower at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Visitors watched an aircraft launch, toured the tower and jets up-close to better understand weapons and support systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)