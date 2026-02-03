DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron takes off from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Routine flying operations keep the skills of pilots and crews sharp, enabling them to always be mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)