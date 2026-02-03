DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency scientists discuss weapons systems during a tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. DARPA engineers and researchers visited to gain insights into experiences of pilots and maintainers so they can develop better technological answers for future warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)