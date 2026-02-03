DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Thomas Wolf, 480th Fighter Squadron pilot, shows Daniel Wallach, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency information innovation office program manager, the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th FS at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. Air Force aviators briefed DARPA visitors on base operations to better develop solutions to any issues experienced by forward deploying units such as the 480th FS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)