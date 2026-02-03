Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency personnel watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron prepare for a sortie at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. DARPA project managers visited the base to learn about the technological issues faced by forward deploying units to better develop solutions for the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9505871
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-GL460-1160
|Resolution:
|7586x5057
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty