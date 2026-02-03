Huanan Zhang, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program manager, studies an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron during a tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The tour served to immerse DARPA researchers with combat aircraft operations, so they can develop technological solutions to benefit the future of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 03:52
|Photo ID:
|9505874
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-GL460-1560
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DARPA scientists visit Spangdahlem aviators, support teams looking to turn operational insight into future defense innovation [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.