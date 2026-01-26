PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Puerto Rico National Guard leadership and members of local Puerto Rico agencies prepare to depart on a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the PRNG at Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)