    PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

    PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Victor Vazquez 

    156th Wing

    Puerto Rico National Guard leadership and members of local Puerto Rico agencies prepare to depart on a UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the PRNG at Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026
    VIRIN: 251126-Z-QU148-2011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: CEIBA, PR
    This work, PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Victor Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

