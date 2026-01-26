PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the Puerto Rico National Guard, and representatives of Puerto Rico local agencies arrive at the airfield in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor J. Vazquez)