PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

U.S. Army Col. Carlos J. Rivera Roman (right), the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, and Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo (far left), commander of the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speak with Col. Benjamin Donberg (left center), 346th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, leadership assigned to the 346th Air Expeditionary Wing and local Puerto Rico agencies in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)