PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Donberg, 346th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks with Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, command chief master sergeant of the 156th Wing, and Norberto Negron Diaz, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor J. Vazquez)