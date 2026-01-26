PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Donberg, commander of the 346th Air Expeditionary Wing, speaks with Lic. Norberto Negron Diaz, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)