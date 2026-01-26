PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, listens as U.S. Army Col. Carlos J. Rivera Roman, the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, talks with leadership assigned to the 346th Air Expeditionary Wing and Puerto Rico local agencies in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Victor J. Vazquez)