PRNG DV and local agencies visit to Ceiba

U.S. Army Col. Carlos J. Rivera Roman (center), the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, speaks with leadership assigned to the 346th Air Expeditionary Wing, the Puerto Rico National Guard, and local Puerto Rico agencies at Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 26, 2025. The site visit focused on operational effectiveness and joint interactions between U.S. military forces deployed to the Caribbean and Puerto Rico local agencies in support of Department of War-directed operations and national priorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)