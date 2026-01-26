The Emergency Power team has been hard at work loading generators for transport, placement, and installation in MS

Through daylight and into the dark, the Emergency Power team has been hard at work loading generators for transport, placement, and installation. USACE and contractors are installing power at critical public facilities as directed by FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency —helping restore essential services and support Mississippians impacted by the storm. This mission is possible because of strong partnerships, collaboration, and the dedication of everyone involved. #USACE #VicksburgDistrict #WinterStorm26
|01.27.2026
|01.28.2026 13:38
|VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
