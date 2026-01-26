First Generator Installation in MS Jan. 28

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Working side by side with FEMA, MEMA and local partners, USACE crews are moving fast. Shortly after midnight, the USACE Emergency Power team, along with contractors, completed the first installation of emergency power generators at a warming shelter and emergency services building in New Albany, Mississippi. USACE Crews are continuing to prepare for additional generator installations as directed by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency to support Mississippi communities impacted by the storm. #USACE #Mississippi #WinterStorm26 #VicksburgDistrict #EmergencyResponse