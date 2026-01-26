(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vicksburg District Commander COL Jeremiah Gipson briefing members of the Emergency Power Team [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vicksburg District Commander COL Jeremiah Gipson briefing members of the Emergency Power Team

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Vicksburg District Commander COL Jeremiah Gipson briefed members of the Emergency Power Team. Shown here in the Deployable Tactical Operations System or DTOS, the team—working alongside our federal, state, and local partners—is supporting Mississippi Emergency Management Agency by assessing, transporting, and installing generators at critical public facilities impacted by the recent storm. USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency response, but we’re just one part of a much larger Army and Department of War team working together to support our partners and communities when it matters most. #winterstorm26 #USACE #vicksburgdistrict

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9496771
    VIRIN: 260127-D-SV169-2768
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 596.21 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicksburg District Commander COL Jeremiah Gipson briefing members of the Emergency Power Team [Image 13 of 13], by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Generator Installation in New Albany, MS
    Generator Installation in MS Jan. 27
    Loading Up Generators for 1st Install in MS
    Vicksburg District Commander COL Jeremiah Gipson briefing members of the Emergency Power Team
    Inside the Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS)
    First Generator Installation in MS Jan. 28
    The Emergency Power team has been hard at work loading generators for transport, placement, and installation in MS
    Loading Generators in MS Jan. 27
    Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain
    Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain Jan. 27
    Loading Generators at Camp McCain Jan 27th
    The Deployable Tactical Operations System and Emergency Power Team
    Vicksburg District Commander with Mississippi Govenor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery