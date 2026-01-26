The Deployable Tactical Operations System and Emergency Power Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shown here in the Deployable Tactical Operations System or DTOS, the team—working alongside our federal, state, and local partners—is supporting Mississippi Emergency Management Agency by assessing, transporting, and installing generators at critical public facilities impacted by the recent storm. USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency response, but we’re just one part of a much larger Army and Department of War team working together to support our partners and communities when it matters most. #winterstorm26 #USACE #vicksburgdistrict