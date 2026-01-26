Inside the Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS)

The Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS) is supporting our Emergency Power Team at Camp McCain. The team is supporting MEMA in assessing, placing and installing generators on critical public utilities. It serves as a communication hub where our team can coordinate the work in the field.
