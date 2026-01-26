(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Generator Installation in New Albany, MS [Image 1 of 13]

    1st Generator Installation in New Albany, MS

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Working side by side with FEMA, MEMA and local partners, USACE crews are moving fast. Shortly after midnight, the USACE Emergency Power team, along with contractors, completed the first installation of emergency power generators at a warming shelter and emergency services building in New Albany, Mississippi. USACE Crews are continuing to prepare for additional generator installations as directed by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency to support Mississippi communities impacted by the storm. #USACE #Mississippi #WinterStorm26 #VicksburgDistrict #EmergencyResponse

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Generator Installation in New Albany, MS [Image 13 of 13], by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Winter Storm 26

