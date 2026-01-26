(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain Jan. 27 [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain Jan. 27

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Erin Hern 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District

    Through daylight and into the dark, the Emergency Power team has been hard at work loading generators for transport, placement, and installation. USACE and contractors are installing power at critical public facilities as directed by FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency —helping restore essential services and support Mississippians impacted by the storm. This mission is possible because of strong partnerships, collaboration, and the dedication of everyone involved. #USACE #VicksburgDistrict #WinterStorm26

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9496760
    VIRIN: 260127-D-SV169-5303
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 776.99 KB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain Jan. 27 [Image 13 of 13], by Erin Hern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Generator Installation in New Albany, MS
    Generator Installation in MS Jan. 27
    Loading Up Generators for 1st Install in MS
    Vicksburg District Commander COL Jeremiah Gipson briefing members of the Emergency Power Team
    Inside the Deployable Tactical Operations System (DTOS)
    First Generator Installation in MS Jan. 28
    The Emergency Power team has been hard at work loading generators for transport, placement, and installation in MS
    Loading Generators in MS Jan. 27
    Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain
    Generator positioning and prep at Camp McCain Jan. 27
    Loading Generators at Camp McCain Jan 27th
    The Deployable Tactical Operations System and Emergency Power Team
    Vicksburg District Commander with Mississippi Govenor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Winter Storm 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery