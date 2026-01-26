U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Williams, 317th Operational Support Squadron deputy chief of wing training and C-130J pilot, prepares to fly with night vision goggles during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. The exercise reinforced the 317th Airlift Wing’s role in maintaining a ready, responsive airlift force capable of delivering effects at the speed and scale required in today’s strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9495174
|VIRIN:
|260117-F-BR206-1512
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
