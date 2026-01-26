U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander, briefs Airmen during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. The 317th AW participated as a guest unit at the invitation of the 437th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, leveraging their Combat Readiness Exercise to showcase long-range C-130J operations and reinforce the Air Force’s global power projection and readiness posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
