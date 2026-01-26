317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander, briefs Airmen during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. The 317th AW participated as a guest unit at the invitation of the 437th Airlift Wing from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, leveraging their Combat Readiness Exercise to showcase long-range C-130J operations and reinforce the Air Force’s global power projection and readiness posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)