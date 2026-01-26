317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Photo By Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran | A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules undergoes preflight checks during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. Participation in Palmetto Reach reinforced the 317th AW’s ability to project airpower, sustain operations across vast distances and integrate seamlessly with mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Airmen assigned to 317th Airlift Wing participated in Exercise Palmetto Reach, a mobility exercise strengthening interoperability and rehearsing the wing’s ability to rapidly project tactical airlift across the Indo-Pacific region, Jan. 12-21, 2026.

As part of the exercise, the 317th AW deployed a C-130J Super Hercules, aircrews and maintenance personnel to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to support Joint Base Charleston’s Combat Readiness Exercise and validation event, integrating with C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft to enhance mobility operations.

“The purpose of Palmetto Reach is to further integrate and validate our operations in the Indo-Pacific with our strategic airlift partners,” said Col. Justin Diehl, 317th AW commander. “Now, we can continue learning from one another, we can drive solutions and we can figure out effective and efficient ways to operate across vast distances.”

During the exercise, C-130J and C-17 aircrews executed formation flights and joint mission planning, demonstrating how tactical and strategic airlift capabilities complement one another in contested and resource-limited environments to deliver global mobility effects.

“It is critically important for C-17 and C-130 units to be able to integrate and operate out in the Indo-Pacific,” said Diehl. “These are complex operating environments with little to no support on small islands, and by coming together, we’re learning new ways to be able to rapidly execute our missions.”

In addition to mobility integration, the 317th AW showcased its extended-range capability by executing a Maximum Endurance Operation, enabling the wing to deliver tactical airlift beyond standard reach using a C-130J equipped with external fuel tanks. The 317th continues to normalize and compress timelines on these operations, with this mission marking the 317th AW’s 10th MEO into the Indo-Pacific region.

“Palmetto Reach was a great opportunity to showcase our maximum endurance capability,” said Capt. Carter Sweat, 39th Airlift Squadron pilot and mission commander. “We were able to get out here in approximately 31 hours with one flight and minimal fuel stops.”

Throughout the MEO, the 317th AW executed crew swaps and long-duration mission planning to sustain operations, replicating the real-world challenges associated with maintaining persistent airlift required to support global force projection.

“Flying out here is a lot different than state side and getting exposure to the flight environment out here with limited resources was a great training opportunity for everyone,” said Sweat. “It shows how capable we are as a C-130 unit and that we are ready to go wherever we need to go. It doesn’t matter how long it takes.”

Participation in Palmetto Reach reinforced the 317th AW’s ability to project airpower, sustain operations across vast distances and integrate seamlessly with mission partners.

Exercises like Palmetto Reach prepare Airmen for real-world contingencies by testing endurance, adaptability and interoperability, ensuring mobility forces remain ready to support combatant commanders whenever and wherever required.