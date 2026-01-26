317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tony Robello, 14th Airlift Squadron mission planning cell lead, briefs aircrew members assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 14, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 14th AS served as the primary executing unit during the exercise, leading C-17 global mobility operations across multiple locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
