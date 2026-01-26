A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules undergoes preflight checks during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. Participation in Palmetto Reach reinforced the 317th AW’s ability to project airpower, sustain operations across vast distances and integrate seamlessly with mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9495173
|VIRIN:
|260117-F-BR206-1491
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
No keywords found.