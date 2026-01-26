(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    GUAM

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules undergoes preflight checks during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. Participation in Palmetto Reach reinforced the 317th AW’s ability to project airpower, sustain operations across vast distances and integrate seamlessly with mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9495173
    VIRIN: 260117-F-BR206-1491
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-130J
    317th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery