317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules undergoes preflight checks during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 17, 2026. Participation in Palmetto Reach reinforced the 317th AW’s ability to project airpower, sustain operations across vast distances and integrate seamlessly with mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)