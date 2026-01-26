U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carson Douglas, left, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Senior Airman Sophia Johnson, right, 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, offload luggage from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing at Won Pat International Airport, Guam, Jan. 15, 2026. Loadmasters manage aircraft weight and balance, secure cargo, and monitor in-flight conditions to ensure safe and efficient airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien
|01.14.2026
|01.27.2026 15:56
|9495160
|260114-F-BR206-1620
|6192x4128
|2.83 MB
|GU
|3
|0
This work, 317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach
