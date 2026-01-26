(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 6 of 10]

    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    GUAM

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 317th Maintenance Squadron sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Won Pat International Airport, Guam, Jan.17, 2026. As part of the exercise, the 317th AW deployed a C-130J, aircrews and maintenance personnel to Guam to support Joint Base Charleston’s Combat Readiness Exercise and validation event, integrating with C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft to enhance mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9495168
    VIRIN: 260117-F-BR206-1114
    Resolution: 5994x3996
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, 317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

    C-130J "Super" Hercules
    437th AW
    317th AW
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT
    Palmetto Reach

