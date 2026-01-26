317th AW projects tactical airlift during Exercise Palmetto Reach

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 317th Maintenance Squadron sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing during Exercise Palmetto Reach at Won Pat International Airport, Guam, Jan.17, 2026. As part of the exercise, the 317th AW deployed a C-130J, aircrews and maintenance personnel to Guam to support Joint Base Charleston’s Combat Readiness Exercise and validation event, integrating with C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft to enhance mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
